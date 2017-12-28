Sports
NFL Cancels Sunday Night Games

Tennessee Titans v Houston Texan

Source: Tim Warner / Getty

This is the last week of the regular NFL season and it is also New Year’s Eve. Very few people will be watching the 8:30 game so why play it? At least that’s the thought of the NFL. Instead of showing a late game, there will be seven games scheduled for 1 p.m. and an unusually high nine games scheduled for 4:25 p.m. kickoffs! The last time this happen was in 2006. Here is the schedule for the last week.

Sunday, December 31

MATCHUP TIME  (ET) NAT TV
Green Bay Detroit 1:00 PM FOX
Houston Indianapolis 1:00 PM CBS
Chicago Minnesota 1:00 PM FOX
New York New England 1:00 PM CBS
Washington New York 1:00 PM FOX
Dallas Philadelphia 1:00 PM FOX
Cleveland Pittsburgh 1:00 PM CBS
Carolina Atlanta 4:25 PM FOX
Kansas City Denver 4:25 PM CBS
Jacksonville Tennessee 4:25 PM CBS
San Francisco Los Angeles 4:25 PM FOX
Buffalo Miami 4:25 PM CBS
Oakland Los Angeles 4:25 PM CBS
Arizona Seattle 4:25 PM FOX
New Orleans Tampa Bay 4:25 PM FOX
Cincinnati Baltimore 4:25 PM CBS

