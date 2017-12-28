NFL Cancels Sunday Night Games

4 reads Leave a comment
This is the last week of the regular NFL season and it is also New Year’s Eve. Very few people will be watching the 8:30 game so why play it? At least that’s the thought of the NFL. Instead of showing a late game, there will be seven games scheduled for 1 p.m. and an unusually high nine games scheduled for 4:25 p.m. kickoffs! The last time this happen was in 2006. Here is the schedule for the last week.
Sunday, December 31
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|NAT TV
|Green Bay
|Detroit
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Houston
|Indianapolis
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Chicago
|Minnesota
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|New York
|New England
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Washington
|New York
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Dallas
|Philadelphia
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Cleveland
|Pittsburgh
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Carolina
|Atlanta
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|Kansas City
|Denver
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|Jacksonville
|Tennessee
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|San Francisco
|Los Angeles
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|Buffalo
|Miami
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|Oakland
|Los Angeles
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|Arizona
|Seattle
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|New Orleans
|Tampa Bay
|4:25 PM
|FOX
|Cincinnati
|Baltimore
|4:25 PM
|CBS
