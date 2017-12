We can’t get enough of these adorable baby pics. Those cheeks!

Here are Serena Williams and her little girl.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Dec 24, 2017 at 6:09am PST

And check out these new pics of Janet Jackson’s baby boy.

NEW PICTURES! 📸

Janet and her baby were spotted in Miami once again. This time, mother and child were doing their last time Christmas shopping! 🇧🇷 Janet Jackson e seu bebê foram vistos fazendo as últimas comprinhas de Natal em Miami! + MORE PHOTOS https://t.co/OjTaRhXNzR pic.twitter.com/PaGA4RcFBH — JANET.br (@JANETbrsite) December 25, 2017

Mamba’s Moment: Kobe Bryant’s Jersey Retirement Ceremony Was Made Of NBA Legend 17 photos Launch gallery Mamba’s Moment: Kobe Bryant’s Jersey Retirement Ceremony Was Made Of NBA Legend 1. Kobe Bryant Jersey Retirement Ceremony 1 of 17 2. Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers 2 of 17 3. Kobe Bryant Jersey Retirement Ceremony 3 of 17 4. Kobe Bryant Jersey Retirement Ceremony 4 of 17 5. Kobe Bryant Jersey Retirement Ceremony 5 of 17 6. Kobe Bryant Jersey Retirement Ceremony 6 of 17 7. Kobe Bryant Jersey Retirement Ceremony 7 of 17 8. Kobe Bryant Jersey Retirement Ceremony 8 of 17 9. Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game 9 of 17 10. Kobe Bryant Jersey Retirement Ceremony 10 of 17 11. Kobe Bryant Jersey Retirement Ceremony 11 of 17 12. Kobe Bryant Jersey Retirement Ceremony 12 of 17 13. Kobe Bryant Jersey Retirement Ceremony 13 of 17 14. Kobe Bryant Jersey Retirement Ceremony 14 of 17 15. Kobe Bryant Jersey Retirement Ceremony 15 of 17 16. Kobe Bryant Jersey Retirement Ceremony 16 of 17 17. Kobe Bryant Jersey Retirement Ceremony 17 of 17 Skip ad Continue reading New Pics Of Janet Jackson And Serena Williams’ Babies! Mamba’s Moment: Kobe Bryant’s Jersey Retirement Ceremony Was Made Of NBA Legend

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark