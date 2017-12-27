What You Think Damon?: Kevin Hart Brings Snow To Malibu

Your browser does not support iframes.

12/27/17- It’s cold in Chicago, so cold that Damon says police officers ask you to step out of the car to get the ticket from them. In Malibu, things are a little different for the rich and famous. Unable to go to Aspen, Colorado this year, Kevin Hart went into daddy mode and brought snow to his backyard in Malibu, California for his kids Christmas this year.

