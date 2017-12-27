Rev. Al Sharpton: 2017 Year In Review

Your browser does not support iframes.

2017 is coming to an end and as we look back, we see just how crazy the year has been.

“We began the year trying to overcome the shock of Donald Trump winning the presidency,” explained Sharpton.

Of the election, marches and sexual harassment issues that have taken the year over, Sharpton believes that bigotry, white supremacy and racism became a focal point for the year.

However, Sharpton also believes that the year wasn’t a complete loss. “I think the defeat in Alabama of an outright bigot gave us a ray of hope that if we come together that a year of going backward can be stopped.”

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: