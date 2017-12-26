Kandi Burruss Brings Christmas To 6 Families

Kandi Burruss’s foundation Kandi Cares brought Christmas to six families this year. The RHOA star and her hubby Todd Tucker gave out over 300 gifts of clothing, shoes, Xbox’s, new beds, tablets, laptops and toys. Kandi even showed up to one family’s home, in-person, to see the smiles on their faces when they received their gifts.

Rapper T.I. was also in the giving mood and made an impromptu stop at a local Target, where he bought all the single mother’s gifts for their loved ones.

Tis’ the season for giving.

