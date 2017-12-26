Report: Prince Harry Wants The Obamas At His Wedding And Trump Will Be ‘Enraged’

Report: Prince Harry Wants The Obamas At His Wedding And Trump Will Be ‘Enraged’

This could be an international crisis.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are about to get married on May 19 and the wedding is already being planned, especially the guest list. Everyone from the world’s biggest stars to iconic politicians will attend and, according to The Sun, Prince Harry is planning to invite the Obamas. Former President Barack Obama and Prince Harry have  been friendly for years. The 33-year-old even interviewed Barack Obama for a BBC radio show, which will air on December 27. Naturally, Harry would want the Obamas at his wedding. There is one problem… Trump.

The Sun reports, “Britain’s relations with Trump’s White House have sunk to their lowest ebb since his election last year. The property billionaire does not hide his loathing of Mr. Obama and is expected to be enraged if his predecessor gets the coveted call up when he won’t.” The site also adds, “The young Royal couple’s dislike of the new president is well known.” Enraged? Well, damn, so Trump may not even get the invite. This will certainly set his tiny Twitter fingers on fire.

Allegedly, Prince Harry has made it clear he wants the Obamas at the wedding. However, a senior government source told The Sun, “Trump could react very badly if the Obamas get to a Royal wedding before he has had a chance to meet the Queen. Conversations are ongoing about and ministers will eventually have to decide. If the Prime  Minister lays down the law, Harry will just have to suck it up.”

Prince Harry is known to be the rebel of the Royal Family. We have a feeling if he wants the Obamas to be there, Donald Trump will be the one who will have to suck it up.

SOURCE: The Sun

Photos