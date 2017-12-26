Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

All The Feels: Son Pays Mother And Sister’s Rent For Christmas

Foxy NC Staff
6 reads
Leave a comment
Romantic couple handing christmas gifts at night, New York, USA

Source: Steve Prezant / Getty

Christmas isn’t about expensive gifts, it’s the thought that counts. Social media gave us a glimpse into the lives of some of our followers and how they celebrated the joyous holiday. From surprise puppies to concert tickets, here are the tear-jerkiest moments on Instagram this Christmas.

Son Pays Mom’s Rent

Shawn Boulevardez Cotton surprised the women in his life with a Christmas gift we’d all like to receive. Cotton paid both of their rent for the month, but it’s their reactions that will leave you shedding a thug tear.

Concert Tickets

Fox 5 Good Day DC booker producer Justin surprised his mother with tickets to see her favorite 80s pop artist. Watch what happens when mom realizes she’s going to see Pat Benatar.

The Excitement Over Lotion

Sometimes it’s the little things that make gifts as special as they are. In this funny video, a little girl expresses her joy while opening her presents, a bottle of hand lotion.

Mom: Did Santa Bring you everything you want?

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

Puppy On The Porch

This little boy got exactly what he wanted for Christmas and his reaction is the stuff fairy-tales are made of. Grab some tissue and hit the play button, this one left our hearts smiling.

Did your kids cry tears of joy from opening their presents? 🎁🎅🏽

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

RELATED STORIES:

Home Jim Jones Bought His Mother Burns Down On Christmas

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Khloe Kardashian Gives Her Baby Bump Some Sparkle And Shine

ENTERTAINMENT-US-EMA AWARDS

How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Christmas

21 photos Launch gallery

How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Christmas

Continue reading How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Christmas

How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Christmas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
26th Annual EMA Awards - Arrivals
Jada Basically Tortures Will Smith At Christmas And…
 2 hours ago
12.27.17
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
T.I. Does It Again! Surprises Single Mothers In…
 2 hours ago
12.27.17
2017 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards
New Pics Of Janet Jackson And Serena Williams’…
 3 hours ago
12.27.17
Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 21
Everything Diddy Does Is Over The Top…Even Giving…
 3 hours ago
12.27.17
Kandi Burruss Brings Christmas To 6 Families
 20 hours ago
12.27.17
All The Feels: Son Pays Mother And Sister’s…
 21 hours ago
12.27.17
#CouplesWeLove: Travis Kelce & Kayla Nicole Are A…
 23 hours ago
12.26.17
Eva Marcille Is Engaged To Atlanta Politician Michael…
 1 day ago
12.26.17
How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Christmas
 1 day ago
12.26.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Mariahlynn Activates Angry Bird Mode On…
 2 days ago
12.26.17
Mel B Cuts Her Ex-Husband’s Name From Her…
 3 days ago
12.24.17
Tis The Season! Idris Elba Dresses Up As…
 3 days ago
12.24.17
Oh No! Author And Blogger Demetria Lucas Reveals…
 4 days ago
12.24.17
She Tried It! Royal Relative Wears ‘Racist’ Brooch…
 4 days ago
12.24.17
Photos