The Wake Up: Black Republican Pastor Refuses To Believe Trump Is A Racist, Pope Francis Shades Trump Again, Eva Marcille Engaged

Crazy Pastor

Last week, according to The New York Times, Donald Trump reportedly said about Haitians “they all have AIDS“ and said Nigerians should “go back to their huts” in Africa. Of course, Trump denied this and his band of loyal followers, especially Cleveland-area pastor Darrell Scott, have stood by their man. Watch the extremely awkward video below of Scott defending Trump with Ben Jealous, the former president and chief executive officer of the NAACP, completely embarrassing him.

Lovin’ The Pope

The Catholic church has a complex and messy history, but it’s hard to argue Pope Francis of Argentina hasn’t been a boss. He regularly claps back at Donald Trump and did it again on Christmas Eve, calling for Christians to respect and welcome immigrants — the exact opposite of Trump’s beliefs. At St. Peter’s Basilica, he told a crowd of 10,000, “So many other footsteps are hidden in the footsteps of Joseph and Mary. We see the tracks of entire families forced to set out in our own day. We see the tracks of millions of persons who do not choose to go away, but driven from their land, leave behind their dear ones… This is the joy that we tonight are called to share, to celebrate and to proclaim. The joy with which God, in his infinite mercy, has embraced us pagans, sinners and foreigners, and demands that we do the same.” He also stressed the importance of loving those who live on “the edges of society.” This was clearly a jab at Trump who wants to kick out Haitians and DACA recipients, and enforce unconstitutional travel bans. The 81-year-old Pop Francis is certainly more progressive, intelligent and inclusive than our current POTUS.

Mrs. Sterling

Congrats to Eva Marcille! She is currently engaged to former Atlanta mayoral candidate Michael Sterling. They are also expecting their first child together. See the ring below!

I said yes!!!! 💍 A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on Dec 25, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

Congrats again to the happy family.

SOURCE: Mediate

SEE ALSO:

Will Alabama’s Black Voters Turnout For Crucial Senate Race?

President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: