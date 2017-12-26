Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Eva Marcille Is Engaged To Atlanta Politician Michael Sterling

The model and actress is set to marry Sterling, an attorney who recently ran for mayor of Atlanta.

Foxy NC Staff
11 reads
Leave a comment
The 2017 MAXIM Hot 100 Party - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Eva Marcille is engaged!

The ‘ANTM’ alum flashed her diamond ring in an IG photo on Christmas Day.

“I said yes!” her caption reads.

I said yes!!!! 💍

A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

Eva and her longtime boyfriend-now-fiance Michael Sterling recently announced they were expecting their first child together. In an interview with People, the model explained that she was elated to be having a baby boy.

“We have a junior, which is kind of terrifying to me because Michael is the most ambitious person I’ve ever met,” Marcille said of her beau.

The 33-year-old recently signed on to be ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s’ newest peach, joining reality tv vets NeNe Leakes and Kandi Burruss.

2017 has proven to be a year of new beginnings for Eva, we can’t wait to see what 2018 holds for the mommy to be!

RELATED LINKS

Eva Marcille Opens Up About Her Boyfriend, Being The ‘Ride-Or-Die’ Friend &amp; More

Bun In The Oven: Eva Marcille Is Expecting Baby Number 2

Hair Chameleon: Our Favorite Hairstyles From Eva Marcille Over The Years

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

19 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Eva Marcille Is Engaged To Atlanta Politician Michael Sterling

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
#CouplesWeLove: Travis Kelce & Kayla Nicole Are A…
 4 hours ago
12.26.17
Eva Marcille Is Engaged To Atlanta Politician Michael…
 7 hours ago
12.26.17
How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Christmas
 8 hours ago
12.26.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Mariahlynn Activates Angry Bird Mode On…
 18 hours ago
12.26.17
Mel B Cuts Her Ex-Husband’s Name From Her…
 2 days ago
12.24.17
Tis The Season! Idris Elba Dresses Up As…
 2 days ago
12.24.17
Oh No! Author And Blogger Demetria Lucas Reveals…
 3 days ago
12.24.17
She Tried It! Royal Relative Wears ‘Racist’ Brooch…
 3 days ago
12.24.17
Sista Friends! Beyoncé Gives Tiffany Haddish Some Great…
 3 days ago
12.24.17
Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief - Los Angeles
Warning! People Are Trying To Use Oprah’s Name…
 3 days ago
12.24.17
New Year's Eve 2017 In Times Square
Don’t Call It A Comeback: Mariah Carey Gets…
 3 days ago
12.24.17
According To A New Children’s Book The Real…
 4 days ago
12.24.17
This Video Of Beyonce, JAY-Z And Mama Tina…
 5 days ago
12.22.17
Pat Houston Says Whitney Houston Struggled With How…
 5 days ago
12.22.17
Photos