Carolinas among states seeing most population growth

Jodi Berry
city center of Raleigh, North Carolina

Source: Don Klumpp / Getty

New Census estimates show that North Carolina and South Carolina are among states with the biggest population increases in 2017. The Census data released in late December shows that North Carolina held onto its spot as the ninth most populous state in the U.S. with nearly 10.3 million people. North Carolina has picked up about 738,000 residents since 2010. Charlotte remains North Carolina’s largest city with about 842,000 residents, ranking it No. 17 nationally. North Carolina ranks just behind Georgia and just ahead of Michigan.

South Carolina topped 5 million residents after gaining nearly 65,000 new residents, ranking South Carolina 10th.

Photos