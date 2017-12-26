How To dispose of Christmas trees and Christmas wrappings

Raleigh residents can dispose of their Christmas trees and holiday trash by placing them at the curb with regular yard waste on their scheduled collection day. Remove all bags, stands, lights, tinsel, ornaments and other non-vegetative items before placing tree at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on the collection day. Do not put trees at the curbside prior to your collection day. Artificial trees being discarded should be disassembled and placed in the garbage cart. City crews will also collect natural wreaths for recycling; any wires, metal or bows must be removed from wreaths before they are placed on the curb for pickup.

Raleigh Recycle Holiday Trash

Durham Recycle

Cary Recycle Holiday Trash click here

