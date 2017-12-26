Local
Home > Local

How To dispose of Christmas trees and Christmas wrappings

Jodi Berry
4 reads
Leave a comment
Christmas tree in living room

Source: Blend Images – Hill Street Studios / Getty

Raleigh residents can dispose of their Christmas trees and holiday trash by placing them at the curb with regular yard waste on their scheduled collection day. Remove all bags, stands, lights, tinsel, ornaments and other non-vegetative items before placing tree at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on the collection day. Do not put trees at the curbside prior to your collection day. Artificial trees being discarded should be disassembled and placed in the garbage cart. City crews will also collect natural wreaths for recycling; any wires, metal or bows must be removed from wreaths before they are placed on the curb for pickup.

Raleigh Recycle Holiday Trash

Durham Recycle

Cary Recycle Holiday Trash click here

More News:

BEAUTIFUL NEWS! Granddaughter Graduates College Alongside Grandmother Who Raised Her

Christmas Tree Recycyle , durham , Wake County

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

19 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading How To dispose of Christmas trees and Christmas wrappings

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Eva Marcille Is Engaged To Atlanta Politician Michael…
 2 hours ago
12.26.17
How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Christmas
 3 hours ago
12.26.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Mariahlynn Activates Angry Bird Mode On…
 13 hours ago
12.26.17
Mel B Cuts Her Ex-Husband’s Name From Her…
 2 days ago
12.24.17
Tis The Season! Idris Elba Dresses Up As…
 2 days ago
12.24.17
Oh No! Author And Blogger Demetria Lucas Reveals…
 3 days ago
12.24.17
She Tried It! Royal Relative Wears ‘Racist’ Brooch…
 3 days ago
12.24.17
Sista Friends! Beyoncé Gives Tiffany Haddish Some Great…
 3 days ago
12.24.17
Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief - Los Angeles
Warning! People Are Trying To Use Oprah’s Name…
 3 days ago
12.24.17
New Year's Eve 2017 In Times Square
Don’t Call It A Comeback: Mariah Carey Gets…
 3 days ago
12.24.17
According To A New Children’s Book The Real…
 4 days ago
12.24.17
This Video Of Beyonce, JAY-Z And Mama Tina…
 5 days ago
12.22.17
Pat Houston Says Whitney Houston Struggled With How…
 5 days ago
12.22.17
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 5 days ago
12.23.17
Photos