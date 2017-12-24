Tis The Season! Idris Elba Dresses Up As Santa While Visiting Children’s Hospital

Here is reason #1378 why Idris Elba is everything!

With the help of UK rapper Stormzy, The Mountain Between Us actor made several sick children’s Christmas when he visited the Newham Hospital in London dressed up as Santa Claus. Talk about spreading a little holiday cheer!

Luckily for us, folks at the hospital took pictures of this act of kindness and posted in on Twitter:

Thank you so much to our amazing secret Santas @idriselba and Stormzy for visiting Rainbow ward today. You made our day! ⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/3JZ8BS0Adh — Newham Hospital (@NewhamHospital) December 14, 2017

Adorable!

Idris also shared a pic with his team of elves.

Team Santa with @Stormzy1 👊🏾 What a great moment which hopefully brought smiles to all the children at Newham and Whipps Cross Hospital pic.twitter.com/jPDTbg3GGT — Idris Elba (@idriselba) December 15, 2017

Here are some more:

Is this picture of Stormzy and Idris Elva playing Santa my favourite thing of the day? Yes? Yes. pic.twitter.com/uDTMWrVtNf — Aideen McCormack (@Deenerbom) December 14, 2017

Love it!

