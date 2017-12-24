Tis The Season! Idris Elba Dresses Up As Santa While Visiting Children’s Hospital

1 reads Leave a comment
Here is reason #1378 why Idris Elba is everything!
With the help of UK rapper Stormzy, The Mountain Between Us actor made several sick children’s Christmas when he visited the Newham Hospital in London dressed up as Santa Claus. Talk about spreading a little holiday cheer!
Luckily for us, folks at the hospital took pictures of this act of kindness and posted in on Twitter:
Adorable!
Idris also shared a pic with his team of elves.
Here are some more:
Love it!
