Here’s How Black Christians Voted In Alabama

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Here’s How Black Christians Voted In Alabama

The accused pedophile used his faith as a selling point to voters.

News One
1 reads
Leave a comment

During the Alabama U.S. Senate race, Roy Moore‘s most solid base was evangelicals, who voted for Moore at an astounding 80 percent. This is despite being an accused pedophile. However, when people discuss the Christian vote, they often leave out an important factor — race. According to The Washington Post, Black Christians voted for Doug Jones at 95 percent, which is on par with the overall Black vote in Alabama (96 percent).

Black evangelicals not voting for Moore proves these Christians do not have blind faith and a shift from what we saw in the early 2000s. In  2004, President Bush got a surprising 11 percent of the Black vote, partly because he appealed to Black Christians. Republicans often reached out to Black Christians to block the advancements of LGBT people. Thankfully, times have changed. For example, The New York Times featured 24-year-old divinity student Devon Crawford, who said Moore “sanctifies the truth-making power of White men” and was “really just a masquerade for White supremacy.” He advocated for Doug Jones to win.

The Washington Post also reports that Black Christians do not fall for hot button topics like LGBT rights and abortion, “Race generally trumps religion in Alabama overall as a dividing line among voters — and that is certainly true among African American voters.”

Clearly, evangelicals standing by Moore is not about their faith, otherwise Black Christians would be on his side as well.  White evangelicals supporting Moore was pure, racist tribalism.

SOURCE: The Washington Post

SEE ALSO:

Will Alabama’s Black Voters Turnout For Crucial Senate Race?

President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

19 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Here’s How Black Christians Voted In Alabama

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief - Los Angeles
Warning! People Are Trying To Use Oprah’s Name…
 5 hours ago
12.23.17
New Year's Eve 2017 In Times Square
Don’t Call It A Comeback: Mariah Carey Gets…
 8 hours ago
12.23.17
This Video Of Beyonce, JAY-Z And Mama Tina…
 2 days ago
12.22.17
Pat Houston Says Whitney Houston Struggled With How…
 2 days ago
12.22.17
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 2 days ago
12.21.17
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 2 days ago
12.23.17
Tiffany Haddish’s Ex-Husband To Sue Her For Defamation
 2 days ago
12.22.17
Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle
Kensington Palace Reveals Meghan Markle And Prince Harry…
 2 days ago
12.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: Katt Williams Drops His Best Hitchhiker Pickup…
 2 days ago
12.22.17
Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2017
It’s Pretty Clear That Jimmy Fallon Didn’t Know…
 2 days ago
12.21.17
The Cast Of Pitch Perfect 3 Gives Their…
 2 days ago
12.22.17
Reunited? Janet Jackson And Jermaine Dupri Spotted Cuddling…
 3 days ago
12.21.17
Welp! Chris Bosh’s Mother Arrested For Allegedly Exploiting…
 3 days ago
12.21.17
Khloe Kardashian Finally Confirms Pregnancy With Touching Photo
 3 days ago
12.21.17
Photos