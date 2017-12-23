Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Sista Friends! Beyoncé Gives Tiffany Haddish Some Great Advice

Queen Bey will never have you out in the streets with your wig slipping!

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrities Visit 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' - August 15, 2

Source: Ray Tamarra / Getty

Tiffany Haddish is out there living her best life and we love it!

Case in point: At an afterparty for JAY-Z’s concert, The Girls Trip actress was partying with Beyoncé, who gave the comedienne some sound advice. Not only did Queen Bey tell Tiffany to have fun, but she also let her know that her wig wasn’t quite! LOL

@beyonce was telling me that my wig was slipping…. 😂 But for real she told me to have fun and I DID! #SHEREADY #thelastblackunicorn#beyonce”

 

She made sure she got a pic with the 4:44 rapper too. And as usual, she had jokes.

“Jay-Z after I told him Jaleel white is the only black man I know of to have his own Breakfast Cereal.😁….. But for real I had fun #jayz show last night was everything!#thelastblackunicorn#SHEREADY #jayz”

 

And look who she ran into!

Ran into @michaelbjordan last night that was fun. #sheready #thelastblackunicorn

A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish) on

 

2017 has definitely been Tiffany’s year.

Not only was she the breakout star in the summer hit Girls Trip, she made history this fall on Saturday Night Live and dropped her first cable stand-up show on Showtime. While she is prepping for a slew of new movies to come out next year, she also dropped her memoir, The Last Black Unicorn.

We see you Tiffany!

RELATED NEWS:

Tiffany Haddish’s Ex-Husband To Sue Her For Defamation

New Court Document Claims That Tiffany Haddish’s Ex Husband Abused Her

Jada Pinkett Smith Drags The Golden Globes After Tiffany Haddish’s Snub

Beyonce At Made In America 2015

Beyonce's Best Street Style Moments

22 photos Launch gallery

Beyonce's Best Street Style Moments

Continue reading Beyonce’s Best Street Style Moments

Beyonce's Best Street Style Moments

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mel B Cuts Her Ex-Husband’s Name From Her…
 12 hours ago
12.24.17
Tis The Season! Idris Elba Dresses Up As…
 12 hours ago
12.24.17
Oh No! Author And Blogger Demetria Lucas Reveals…
 1 day ago
12.24.17
She Tried It! Royal Relative Wears ‘Racist’ Brooch…
 1 day ago
12.24.17
Sista Friends! Beyoncé Gives Tiffany Haddish Some Great…
 1 day ago
12.24.17
Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief - Los Angeles
Warning! People Are Trying To Use Oprah’s Name…
 1 day ago
12.24.17
New Year's Eve 2017 In Times Square
Don’t Call It A Comeback: Mariah Carey Gets…
 2 days ago
12.24.17
According To A New Children’s Book The Real…
 2 days ago
12.24.17
This Video Of Beyonce, JAY-Z And Mama Tina…
 3 days ago
12.22.17
Pat Houston Says Whitney Houston Struggled With How…
 3 days ago
12.22.17
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 3 days ago
12.23.17
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 3 days ago
12.21.17
Tiffany Haddish’s Ex-Husband To Sue Her For Defamation
 3 days ago
12.22.17
Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle
Kensington Palace Reveals Meghan Markle And Prince Harry…
 3 days ago
12.21.17
Photos