She Tried It! Royal Relative Wears ‘Racist’ Brooch To Meet Meghan Markle

It looks like someone in the royal family needs a racial sensitivity training.
One of Prince Harry’s cousins had the nerve to wear a racially problematic broach while meeting Meghan Markle at a family holiday event.
According to the Huffington Post, Princess Michael of Kent, 72, attended the gathering wearing a brooch featuring a miniature bust of an African woman embellished with gold and colorful jewels. While aesthetically the jewels in the pin are pretty, in brooch is “blackamoor” jewelry, a kind of dated and offensive jewelry that depicts fetishizes and romanticizes African slaves.
This is especially eyebrow raising given that Markle is biracial.
Take a look for yourself:
TSRStaff: Thembi ( @ThembiTV_ ) 📸: @gettyimages | Mark Cuthbert _____________________________________ The Royal family just needs to go right ahead and withdraw Princess Michael of Kent's invitation to #PrinceHarry and #MeghanMarkle's wedding because people feel like sis tried it!! _____________________________________ Princess Michael, who is married to the Queen's first cousin, wore what people are calling a "racist" brooch to a family gathering at the palace–which was the first major event for Meghan to meet the extended royal family. _____________________________________ The princess wore a big ole blackamoor jewelry brooch of a black figure wearing a head piece & robe. Now, some may say it's nothing and may even own brooches like this, however, many feel offended by the Princess' choice of jewelry. _____________________________________ As we all know, Meghan is biracial, and the brooch worn by Princess Michael is apparently an 18th century piece that dates back to slavery, and is therefore still considered racially insensitive till this day. _____________________________________ It may very well just be a "brooch", but sis has apparently BEEN had controversies surrounding race over the years, including a time she allegedly told a group of African Americans to "go back to the colonies," back in 2004. What do y'all think #Roommates? Is it racially insensitive, or a reach?
Princess Michael is no stranger to racist controversy. Back in 2004, she drew criticism when she told a group of African-Americans at a diner in New York to “go back to the colonies.”
Given the uproar for her accessory choices, she quickly issued an apology. In a statement to People and the Daily Mail, a spokeswoman for Princess Michael said that the brooch was a gift she had worn “many times before.”
“Princess Michael is very sorry and distressed that it has caused offense,” the statement read.
Uh huh.
This isn’t the first time Markle has dealt with racism in the UK. The conservative press has raked her over the coals including the Daily Mail using the word “Niggling” over she and Harry’s engagement photo to naming an article about her Black mother “Straight Outta Compton.”
The bias has been so awful that Prince Harry’s communications secretary had to release a statement last November condemning the racist media coverage about her:
“But the past week has seen a line crossed. His girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment. Some of this has been very public – the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments. Some of it has been hidden from the public – the nightly legal battles to keep defamatory stories out of papers; her mother having to struggle past photographers in order to get to her front door; the attempts of reporters and photographers to gain illegal entry to her home and the calls to police that followed; the substantial bribes offered by papers to her ex-boyfriend; the bombardment of nearly every friend, co-worker, and loved one in her life.”
Can these folks over there just leave her alone? Thanks.
RELATED NEWS:
Looking Like Royalty: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Release Their Official Engagement Photos
We Hear Wedding Bells Ringing: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Set A Date For The Wedding
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Engaged + See Her Ring [PHOTO]