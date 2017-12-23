She Tried It! Royal Relative Wears ‘Racist’ Brooch To Meet Meghan Markle

It looks like someone in the royal family needs a racial sensitivity training.

One of Prince Harry’s cousins had the nerve to wear a racially problematic broach while meeting Meghan Markle at a family holiday event.

According to the Huffington Post, Princess Michael of Kent, 72, attended the gathering wearing a brooch featuring a miniature bust of an African woman embellished with gold and colorful jewels. While aesthetically the jewels in the pin are pretty, in brooch is “blackamoor” jewelry, a kind of dated and offensive jewelry that depicts fetishizes and romanticizes African slaves.

This is especially eyebrow raising given that Markle is biracial.

Princess Michael is no stranger to racist controversy. Back in 2004, she drew criticism when she told a group of African-Americans at a diner in New York to “go back to the colonies.”

Given the uproar for her accessory choices, she quickly issued an apology. In a statement to People and the Daily Mail, a spokeswoman for Princess Michael said that the brooch was a gift she had worn “many times before.”

“Princess Michael is very sorry and distressed that it has caused offense,” the statement read. Uh huh. Twitter was not happy about this mess: Has no one noticed the Blackmoore pin that Princess Michael of Kent is wearing? Really? #MeghanMarkle offically meets the family and is greeted by THIS? #racism #BritishRoyals pic.twitter.com/o0BiaxdR9n — girl_ninja🙅🏾 🎄❄ (@girl_ninja) December 21, 2017 A not-so-fun fact is that Princess Michael of Kent's father was an actual Nazi officer. He joined the Nazi party THREE YEARS before Hitler came to power so it's not as if he was pressured. He was just racist filth. https://t.co/d4KoLBmhJQ https://t.co/xh4wh837Qo — Heidi N Moore (@moorehn) December 22, 2017 Princess Michael of Kent can take a seat. Don't nobody care about her ass no way https://t.co/DN4v8Zavyd — Dashing Through the Fro (@laurenfraz) December 21, 2017 When Princess Michael of Kent was accused of racism in 2004 this is what she said to ITV to defend herself: “I even pretended years ago to be an African, a half-caste African, but because of my light eyes I did not get away with it, but I dyed my hair black.” — Liam Stack (@liamstack) December 22, 2017 Princess Michael of Kent is a bona fide racist from racist stock. No doubt about it. This isn't even debatable whether her wearing this brooch was deliberate or not. She wanted to flaunt her racism in the snidest way. Full stop. — #GreenPassport 🎄 (@KeloidKrown) December 23, 2017

This isn’t the first time Markle has dealt with racism in the UK. The conservative press has raked her over the coals including the Daily Mail using the word “Niggling” over she and Harry’s engagement photo to naming an article about her Black mother “Straight Outta Compton.”

Subliminal racism please let’s make 2018 the year the Daily Mail dies forever #niggling pic.twitter.com/0dN2ALmady — Abbie (@Le_Wobusier) December 22, 2017

The bias has been so awful that Prince Harry’s communications secretary had to release a statement last November condemning the racist media coverage about her:

“But the past week has seen a line crossed. His girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment. Some of this has been very public – the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments. Some of it has been hidden from the public – the nightly legal battles to keep defamatory stories out of papers; her mother having to struggle past photographers in order to get to her front door; the attempts of reporters and photographers to gain illegal entry to her home and the calls to police that followed; the substantial bribes offered by papers to her ex-boyfriend; the bombardment of nearly every friend, co-worker, and loved one in her life.”

Can these folks over there just leave her alone? Thanks.

