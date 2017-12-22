Fat Man’s Corner: Remembering The Good Eating Days

Your browser does not support iframes.

12/22/17- It’s been a whole year since Lavelle has lost 169 pounds! It’s an amazing accomplishment but sometimes Lavell gets a craving for his old stomping grounds like Sonic’s Root 44 Lemonade Slushie and Hamburger Helper with 5 different kinds of cheese.

