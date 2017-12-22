TJMS
Home > TJMS

Fat Man’s Corner: Remembering The Good Eating Days

Tom Joyner Morning Show
3 reads
Leave a comment

12/22/17- It’s been a whole year since Lavelle has lost 169 pounds! It’s an amazing accomplishment but sometimes Lavell gets a craving for his old stomping grounds like Sonic’s Root 44 Lemonade Slushie and Hamburger Helper with 5 different kinds of cheese.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Fat Man’s Corner: Remembering The Good Eating Days

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief - Los Angeles
Warning! People Are Trying To Use Oprah’s Name…
 11 mins ago
12.23.17
New Year's Eve 2017 In Times Square
Don’t Call It A Comeback: Mariah Carey Gets…
 3 hours ago
12.23.17
This Video Of Beyonce, JAY-Z And Mama Tina…
 2 days ago
12.22.17
Pat Houston Says Whitney Houston Struggled With How…
 2 days ago
12.22.17
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 2 days ago
12.21.17
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 2 days ago
12.23.17
Tiffany Haddish’s Ex-Husband To Sue Her For Defamation
 2 days ago
12.22.17
Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle
Kensington Palace Reveals Meghan Markle And Prince Harry…
 2 days ago
12.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: Katt Williams Drops His Best Hitchhiker Pickup…
 2 days ago
12.22.17
Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2017
It’s Pretty Clear That Jimmy Fallon Didn’t Know…
 2 days ago
12.21.17
The Cast Of Pitch Perfect 3 Gives Their…
 2 days ago
12.22.17
Reunited? Janet Jackson And Jermaine Dupri Spotted Cuddling…
 3 days ago
12.21.17
Welp! Chris Bosh’s Mother Arrested For Allegedly Exploiting…
 3 days ago
12.21.17
Khloe Kardashian Finally Confirms Pregnancy With Touching Photo
 3 days ago
12.21.17
Photos