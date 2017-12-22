TJMS
Home > TJMS

Inside Her Story: Kicking It With Mrs. Claus

Tom Joyner Morning Show
2 reads
Leave a comment

If there’s a Black Santa, then there’s definitely a Black Mrs.Claus and she’s ready to get Christmas on the road with. Every year Genma Holmes dresses up as Mrs.Claus to bring holiday cheer to everyone.

Mrs. Claus credits her grandfather for introducing the concept of giving. “He was my first introduction to giving back and serving my community,” explained Mrs. Claus.

Mrs. Claus works with a lot of military families this time of year, bringing love and cheer in a time that’s hard when missing family members. Recently she’s been experiencing the same thing with her son.

“My son had not only graduated from TSU, but he was deployed right after he graduated and for a family that is serving that can take a lot out of you,” expressed Mrs. Claus.

She realized she, “was on the receiving end of needing that support to keep my spirits up,” after doing that for so many military families.

As Black Mrs. Claus, she sometimes runs into situations of race but she reminds people, ” that kids need to see that Santa Claus comes in all shapes and sizes and different backgrounds. The narrative that he’s an old white man is not the case.”

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

19 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Inside Her Story: Kicking It With Mrs. Claus

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief - Los Angeles
Warning! People Are Trying To Use Oprah’s Name…
 12 mins ago
12.23.17
New Year's Eve 2017 In Times Square
Don’t Call It A Comeback: Mariah Carey Gets…
 3 hours ago
12.23.17
This Video Of Beyonce, JAY-Z And Mama Tina…
 2 days ago
12.22.17
Pat Houston Says Whitney Houston Struggled With How…
 2 days ago
12.22.17
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 2 days ago
12.21.17
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 2 days ago
12.23.17
Tiffany Haddish’s Ex-Husband To Sue Her For Defamation
 2 days ago
12.22.17
Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle
Kensington Palace Reveals Meghan Markle And Prince Harry…
 2 days ago
12.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: Katt Williams Drops His Best Hitchhiker Pickup…
 2 days ago
12.22.17
Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2017
It’s Pretty Clear That Jimmy Fallon Didn’t Know…
 2 days ago
12.21.17
The Cast Of Pitch Perfect 3 Gives Their…
 2 days ago
12.22.17
Reunited? Janet Jackson And Jermaine Dupri Spotted Cuddling…
 3 days ago
12.21.17
Welp! Chris Bosh’s Mother Arrested For Allegedly Exploiting…
 3 days ago
12.21.17
Khloe Kardashian Finally Confirms Pregnancy With Touching Photo
 3 days ago
12.21.17
Photos