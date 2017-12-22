Comedian Preacher Lawson Is Star Struck By Lavell Crawford

Your browser does not support iframes.

Can you think of one comedian that lost to a 10-year-old on America’s Got Talent and isn’t salty about it? No right? Comedian Preacher Lawson is that comedian that lost to a 10-year-old and is a bit salty about it.

No worries, he’s been getting some traction and laughs about it now. He’s a huge fan of Lavell Crawford and could hardly contain himself while talking to him.

“I’m trying not to flip out if I’m being honest. The whole time I’m like, ‘yah yah Lavell,’ this is so crazy,” expressed Lawson.

On stage, Lawson has a ton of energy which is great for a comedian. “I just love moving on stage. I remember when I was a kid they tried to put me on medication,” explained Lawson. “My mom was like, ‘nah he’ll grow out of it,’ she was wrong.”

Preacher Lawson will be at the Addison Improv December 22-23 so if you’re in town try and catch his show!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: