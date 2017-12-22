Entertainment News
This Video Of Beyonce, JAY-Z And Mama Tina Doing The Electric Slide Is Everything!

The family that plays together, stays together.

Alize Presents Beyonce's Birthday Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Beyonce is out there living her best life with her family–and we’re here for it!

Case in point: This video of Queen Bey, her mother Tina Knowles Lawson, her hubby JAY-Z and her stepdad Richard Lawson doing the electric slide together at birthday party. And trust: It’s everything!

Take a look at them being jamming to “Before I Let You Go,” by Maze featuring Frankie Beverly:

 

Tina originally posted the video on her own Instagram page,  but deleted it later during the day.

Apparently, she wrote the following caption with her post: “Why at every party even a kid’s party do we have to do 10 versions of the Harlem shuffle, electric slide, cupid Shuffle, wobble Shuffle, The Texas shuffle —everything but the kitchen sink Shuffle.”

Ha! We all know how much Black folks love an electric slide.

It’s no secret that Tina loves posting pics of her beautiful fam on the Gram.

Just over the weekend, she shared a pic of Beyonce’s long ponytail talking about all those “inches” were Bey’s real hair.

INCHES!!!! So happy my baby’s hair grew back !! She is going to get me 😩

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

We just love this family!

Photos