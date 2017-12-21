Doug Jones Will Reportedly Appoint An All-White Senior Staff

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Doug Jones Will Reportedly Appoint An All-White Senior Staff

Here we go.

News One
30 reads
Leave a comment

 Doug Jones made history in Alabama last week, but things are already looking shaky for the folks who supported him. As we reported, on a Sunday interview with CNN, the Senator-elect from Alabama said that people should “move on” from Donald Trump‘s sexual assault allegations. The comment was bizarre, considering part of the reason he won in Alabama was due to people not wanting a pedophile in the U.S. Senate. Imagine if voters “moved on” from Roy Moore’s sexual misconduct accusations and decided to focus on “real issues.” See below:

Now, it appears to have gotten even worse. Writer and activist Shaun King is reporting Jones will appoint an all-White senior staff in Alabama because he feels “burdened.” See the tweet below:

Let’s hope this isn’t true, especially considering the only reason Doug Jones won was because of the Black vote. If he wants to represent his constituents, he should have a diverse senior cabinet. Twitter clearly wasn’t here for it:

All eyes are on you, Mr. Jones.

SOURCE: Twitter

SEE ALSO:

Will Alabama’s Black Voters Turnout For Crucial Senate Race?

President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Doug Jones Will Reportedly Appoint An All-White Senior Staff

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief - Los Angeles
Warning! People Are Trying To Use Oprah’s Name…
 10 mins ago
12.23.17
New Year's Eve 2017 In Times Square
Don’t Call It A Comeback: Mariah Carey Gets…
 3 hours ago
12.23.17
This Video Of Beyonce, JAY-Z And Mama Tina…
 2 days ago
12.22.17
Pat Houston Says Whitney Houston Struggled With How…
 2 days ago
12.22.17
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 2 days ago
12.21.17
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 2 days ago
12.23.17
Tiffany Haddish’s Ex-Husband To Sue Her For Defamation
 2 days ago
12.22.17
Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle
Kensington Palace Reveals Meghan Markle And Prince Harry…
 2 days ago
12.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: Katt Williams Drops His Best Hitchhiker Pickup…
 2 days ago
12.22.17
Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2017
It’s Pretty Clear That Jimmy Fallon Didn’t Know…
 2 days ago
12.21.17
The Cast Of Pitch Perfect 3 Gives Their…
 2 days ago
12.22.17
Reunited? Janet Jackson And Jermaine Dupri Spotted Cuddling…
 3 days ago
12.21.17
Welp! Chris Bosh’s Mother Arrested For Allegedly Exploiting…
 3 days ago
12.21.17
Khloe Kardashian Finally Confirms Pregnancy With Touching Photo
 3 days ago
12.21.17
Photos