GET THE LOOK: Holiday Christmas Sweaters To Get Your Claire Huxtable On

It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

As the holiday party invites pour in, we’re sure you’re stuck in front of your closet wondering, “What do I wear?”

Branché Foston of The Honey Block has the perfect solution for you: thrifted sweaters. Step into your next event with these timeless Claire Huxtable looks and stunt on the whole scene effortlessly and most importantly, affordably.

LOOK 1: Vintage Babe // Striped ’70s inspired sweater with bold colors, paired with a black denim skirt & thin black heels. Anyone else getting a Stranger Things vibe? Snag a similar look here.

LOOK 2: Kwanzaa AF // For your #VERYBLACK Holiday party, wear this with a short mini black dress & cranberry heels. *Warning: May feel more woke while wearing.” Cop a similar one here.

LOOK 3: Editorial Bae// This gray Huxtable sweater looks great with the front tucked into a black high-waisted skirt (V teen vogue, *amiright?*) & paired with your favorite booties. You can find a similar look here.

LOOK 4: Sleigh Me // I found this sweater *still* in its dept. store plastic with the tag on it!! I love the embellishments, I paired it with a lace white body suit for Holiday time, and nude heels. Would also look great with a gray or nude body suit, too! Shop a similar look here.

LOOK 5: Rustic Sweater Dress // Never skip the men’s section. Larger pieces can make great dresses. The warm tones look *amaze* on the brown skin, I must admit.* You can find a similar style here.

Watch below for the full looks!

RELATED LINKS

GET THE LOOK: Ciara Gives Us Velvet And Fur For Haute Holiday Style

GET THE LOOK: Cardi B’s Bodysuit She Wore For Her Steve Madden Campaign Is On Sale

GET THE LOOK: Storm Reid Goes For An All White Suit At The Star Wars Premiere In LA

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: