Looking Like Royalty: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Release Their Official Engagement Photos

Earlier this week the couple was captured by photographer Alex Ilubomirksi at Frogmore House in Windsor, Berkshire.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released intimate engagement photos, just months prior to their royal wedding date.

 

Kensington Palace, the couple’s royal residence, released three images on Thursday morning, two are official photographs and the third is a candid shot. Photographer Alex Ilubomirksi captured the images in an intimate fall setting, detailing their storied romance.

In the first photo the couple sits on steps outside at Frogmore House in Windsor. Prince Harry dons a blue suit, while Markle opted for a black Ralph & Russo gown, with gold-embroidered detail.

 

The second image is a close up shot at the couple as they lovingly embrace. The couple released a third candid image as a tribute to all of the support they’ve received.

 

It’s safe to say that the world is ready for their wedding, scheduled for May 19, 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

