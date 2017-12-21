Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

EXCLUSIVE: Katt Williams Drops His Best Hitchhiker Pickup Lines From ‘Father Figures’

Check out Katt Williams' best hitchhiker pick-up lines from the upcoming comedy 'Father Figures.'

Foxy NC Staff
4 reads
Leave a comment

We all have that faithful friend who takes their shot gun status very serious. From controlling the radio to reading the GPS or looking out for cops snapping pics under the underpass, every driver needs a ride-or-die passenger.

While Katt Williams’ character doesn’t do any of that in the upcoming comedy Father Figures, but he made sure to use some of those attributes in his pick-up line. In case you haven’t watched the hilarious trailer, Williams plays a hitchhiker, who does a poor job promising his co-stars he isn’t a serial killer.

Check out this EXCLUSIVE clip of Katt dropping his best hitchhiker pickup lines, below.

RELATED STORIES:

Tamar And Vince Struggle To Get Along In Exclusive Show Clip

Mary J. Blige Listens To Her Own Music To Get Through Heartache

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading EXCLUSIVE: Katt Williams Drops His Best Hitchhiker Pickup Lines From ‘Father Figures’

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief - Los Angeles
Warning! People Are Trying To Use Oprah’s Name…
 11 mins ago
12.23.17
New Year's Eve 2017 In Times Square
Don’t Call It A Comeback: Mariah Carey Gets…
 3 hours ago
12.23.17
This Video Of Beyonce, JAY-Z And Mama Tina…
 2 days ago
12.22.17
Pat Houston Says Whitney Houston Struggled With How…
 2 days ago
12.22.17
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 2 days ago
12.21.17
‘RHOA’ Current Salaries Revealed, Proving NeNe Leakes Is…
 2 days ago
12.23.17
Tiffany Haddish’s Ex-Husband To Sue Her For Defamation
 2 days ago
12.22.17
Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle
Kensington Palace Reveals Meghan Markle And Prince Harry…
 2 days ago
12.21.17
EXCLUSIVE: Katt Williams Drops His Best Hitchhiker Pickup…
 2 days ago
12.22.17
Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2017
It’s Pretty Clear That Jimmy Fallon Didn’t Know…
 2 days ago
12.21.17
The Cast Of Pitch Perfect 3 Gives Their…
 2 days ago
12.22.17
Reunited? Janet Jackson And Jermaine Dupri Spotted Cuddling…
 3 days ago
12.21.17
Welp! Chris Bosh’s Mother Arrested For Allegedly Exploiting…
 3 days ago
12.21.17
Khloe Kardashian Finally Confirms Pregnancy With Touching Photo
 3 days ago
12.21.17
Photos