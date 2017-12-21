It’s Winter Break! Take The Kids Sledding For Free In Downtown Raleigh Today

Looking for something to do with the kids now that school is out? How about sledding in downtown Raleigh?
Here are the details from their Facebook page:
Kick off winter vacay with a snow day! No more “Dreaming of a White Christmas” – with the help of Snow My Yard, republic wireless is bringing the snow to you!
We have snow-makers coming in to create a Winter Wonderland for everyone to enjoy! Complete with games, hot chocolate, and hills for sledding, you won’t want to miss this special event! Come dressed for snow! Tubes for sledding will be provided.
Q/A –
Where: In the plaza directly behind the Republic Wireless Pop Up Shop
When: December 21st, from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Cost: FREE!
Do I have to be a Republic Wireless Member to attend? Nope, this is a free, public event!
Coming to the event? We will validate your parking! Just park at Moore Square or Wilmington Decks and you won’t pay a thing! Just be sure to come into the shop to get your ticket stamped before you go!
http://www.godowntownraleigh.com/go/moore-square-parking-deck
http://www.godowntownraleigh.com/go/wilmington-street-parking-deck
9 Beauty And Fashion Brands You Can Shop Right Now And Support Black Women Business Owners
