Huggy Lowdown: Four Days Left & You Can’t Leave!

12/21/17- With four days until Christmas, Huggy believes it’s too late to break up. You’ve got to stay in it for the long haul now. With those four days left it also means you can’t buy gifts and expect them to come in time. You’re just going to have to let it happen.

