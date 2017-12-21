Morning Minute: ‘Let My Chestnuts Roast’

7 reads Leave a comment
12/21/17- In this Holiday Minute, Chris Paul brings a Christmas remix with his rap skills giving shout outs to all the awesome people in our lives. Santa Clause, Rudolph, the armed forces and others get a special thanks from Chris Paul.
15 Classic Soul Christmas Songs
1. 15. TLC's "Sleigh Ride"1 of 15
2. 14. BeBe and CeCe Winans' "The First Noel"2 of 15
3. 13. The O'Jays' "Christmas Just Ain't Christmas Without the One You Love"3 of 15
4. 12. The Emotions' "What Do The Lonely Do at Christmas"4 of 15
5. 11. Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas"5 of 15
6. 10. Boyz II Men's "Let it Snow" featuring Brian McKnight6 of 15
7. 9. Jackson 5's "Someday at Christmas"7 of 15
8. 8. Luther Vandross' “Every Year, Every Christmas"8 of 15
9. 7. Eartha-Kitt's "Santa Baby"9 of 15
10. 6. Stevie Wonder's "Someday at Christmas"10 of 15
11. 5. Nat King Cole's "This Christmas Song"11 of 15
12. 4. Otis Redding's "Merry Christmas Baby"12 of 15
13. 3. James Brown's "Santa Claus Goes Straight to the Ghetto"13 of 15
14. 2. The Temptations' "Silent Night"14 of 15
15. 1. Donny Hathaway's "This Christmas"15 of 15
