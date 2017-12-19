Nicki Minaj Denies Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After Labeled ‘Racist’ By Critics

Photo by

Nicki Minaj Denies Whitewashing In Hip-Hop Comments After Labeled ‘Racist’ By Critics

It would have been so much better if she had stood firm on her initial point.

Danielle Jennings
Rapper Nicki Minaj took to social media to shed light on her perception of whitewashing in hip-hop, but she quickly backtracked and was still labeled racist by critics who firmly disagreed with her post.

In a screenshot of the Top Hip-Hop Songs on the iTunes chart, Nicki Minaj first captioned the post “It’s a great time to be a white rapper in America huh?” After sorting through a wave of backlash, she modified her caption twice more and bashed those who said she was racist in response.

Minaj then followed that up with a since-deleted lengthy post that expressed her right to speak her opinion on whatever she wants, whenever she wants and those that don’t approve should feel free to unfollow. She also stated that “Whenever a black woman speaks on ANYTHING she’s labelled ‘mad’, ‘angry’ and ‘bitter.’”

All of this would have been fine if she didn’t feel the need to edit her initial post. Either you feel that hip-hop is whitewashed and want to make a firm point about it or you don’t. Instead it appears that she wanted to appease her white fans by backtracking on her comments.

You can check out Nicki Minaj’s posts BELOW:

 

