Sybil Wilkes Interviews Ms. Dupree On Her New Music

If you’re a true Tom Joyner Morning Show listener then, you’ll know just how important Ms. Dupree aka Jedda Jones was to the show. She helped create and write It’s Your World as well as went on air with Tom back in the day.
Sybil Wilkes interviews Ms. Dupree on life and her new career as a songwriter. She’s written a new song called Jamming This Christmas.
Ms. Dupree and Sybil took a stroll down memory lane, remembering some funny moments from Ms. Dupree’s time on the TJMS.
“I remember one time, Maya Angelou came on the show and she didn’t understand what Tom said when he introduced Jay Anthony Brown. And for the rest of the interview, she called him Tanenbaum,” laughed Dupree.
Ms. Dupree is no stranger to the songwriting game and is really happy to be jumping back into the world.
“I used to be a songwriter. In fact, I wrote my first song when I was 12-years-old and had everybody in the school singing it,” explained Ms. Dupree. “I had won awards as a songwriter, but I just never considered that as an occupation. I was you know too busy being funny.”
With her new song Jamming This Christmas, Ms. Dupree hopes everyone can enjoy it.
“I really am proud of this song. I think everyone is going to enjoy it,” expressed Ms. Dupree. “My objective was to be festive, have something that you can dance to, have lyrics that were memorable and put a little bit of that Ms. Dupree comedy in there.”
