WTH? Extremely Bizarre Video Of Omarosa Surfaces Amid White House Exit

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

WTH? Extremely Bizarre Video Of Omarosa Surfaces Amid White House Exit

Weird as hell.

News One
93 reads
Leave a comment

Omarosa takes pride in her career in politics. She worked for the Clinton and Trump  administrations, however, she is most known for being a reality television villain. But Omarosa might have a new title — low budget, sci-fi movie star. A deeply strange video of the former White House aide has surfaced, which shows her as a space-age James Bond character. Page Six reports,” A pop-culture polymath sent Page Six a link to ‘Soul Sistahs,’ an ultra-camp, hyper-kitsch, uber-low-budget 10-minute sci-fi short film. While the plot is virtually incomprehensible, as far as we can tell it focuses on an intergalactic yenta in a housecoat who kidnaps Omarosa in an attempt to steal Donald Trump’s hair as part of a difficult-to-understand get-rich-quick scheme.”

Reportedly, the short film was made in 2006, two years after she first appeared on The Apprentice. Page Six also reports the film was “made by former In Touch Weekly photo director Michael Todd, tabloid veteran Matt Coppa and his brother Andrew Coppa.” Here are some screenshots:

The video continues to be removed from YouTube, but watch a clip below.

We are sure this clip will be deleted shortly. Allegedly, her lawyers are trying to get the video pulled. Good luck with that, sis.

Well, this proves Omarosa will do anything for the check. Whether it’s appearing in a strange sci-fi movie or defending a racist president and declaring the people will “bow down” to him.

SOURCE: Page Six

SEE ALSO:

Will Alabama’s Black Voters Turnout For Crucial Senate Race?

President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading WTH? Extremely Bizarre Video Of Omarosa Surfaces Amid White House Exit

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 21
Do You Think Diddy Will Be Allowed To…
 24 hours ago
12.18.17
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Sheree Doubles Down On Her Love…
 1 day ago
12.18.17
Say What?! George Zimmerman Threatens To Kill JAY-Z…
 2 days ago
12.18.17
Burying The Hatchet! K. Michelle And Loni Love…
 3 days ago
12.18.17
Nelly Vows To Sue The Woman Who Accused…
 3 days ago
12.18.17
Joe Budden & Cyn Santana Welcome A Healthy…
 4 days ago
12.16.17
Russell Simmons Launches #NotMe Campaign Amid Rape Accusations
 4 days ago
12.16.17
FRANCE-CANNES-FILM-FESTIVAL
Will Smith Has Joined Instagram And Takes A…
 4 days ago
12.16.17
Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals
Kevin Hart Releases Family Christmas Photo On Heels…
 4 days ago
12.15.17
US-VOTE-REPUBLICANS-TRUMP
Omarosa Responds To Robin Roberts: “It’s A Black…
 4 days ago
12.15.17
We Hear Wedding Bells Ringing: Prince Harry And…
 4 days ago
12.15.17
Love Is In The Air! Taraji P. Henson…
 5 days ago
12.15.17
Debra Lee Steps Down As President Of BET…
 5 days ago
12.15.17
Cardi B Gifts Fiance Offset A Custom Rolls-Royce…
 5 days ago
12.15.17
Photos