Tom Joyner Morning Show

Husband and wife Marcus and Jean Baylor comprise the Jazz group The Baylor Project.

They are nominated for Best Jazz Vocal Album and Best Traditional R&B Performance at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

The two called into the Tom Joyner Morning Show to discuss their music journey, growing up as Preacher’s Kids and much more. Check it out below.

Your browser does not support iframes.

