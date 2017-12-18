Leaked Report On Sgt. La David Johnson’s Death Offers Unsatisfying Answers

An unofficial report on the Pentagon’s investigation into the death of Army Sgt. La David Johnson disputes accounts reported in the media that said he was captured in the Oct. 4 ambush in Niger and apparently executed, according to U.S. News & World Report. The findings will likely raise suspicions for many about a possible military cover-up.
RELATED: New Details Emerge Surrounding The Death Of U.S. Sgt. La David Johnson In Niger Ambush
Johnson, 25, was hit by enemy fire up to 18 times while taking cover in thick brush. There’s evidence that he fought to the end. After Johnson’s death, his boots and other equipment were taken, but he was still wearing his uniform, anonymous U.S. officials told The Associated Press.
Controversy has swirled around this case since Johnson’s widow, Myeshia Johnson, received his remains in a casket but not allowed to view his body. News reports from Tongo Tongo, Niger said that villagers discovered Johnson’s body with his hands tied behind his back and the back of his head smashed, apparently from a hard object like a hammer. Three other U.S. soldiers and four Nigerien troops were also killed by Islamist militants in the ambush. The official military investigation report, which is expected to be released in January, said that Johnson was not bound or taken prisoner, and there’s no indication that he was shot at close range.
What’s missing from the leaked report is an accounting of the mission. An earlier media report blamed poor planning, a lack of military intelligence and reckless behavior by U.S. Special Forces in Africa for what was described as a military “fiasco.” The U.S. soldiers, lightly armed, were overpowered in an area that was a stronghold of the militants. The Pentagon, however, has declined to release details about the mission and not expected to lay blame for what went wrong in the finalized report.
SOURCE: U.S. News & World Report, Associated Press
SEE ALSO:
George Zimmerman Lost What Little Sense He Had By Threatening Jay-Z
Cornel West Comes Under Fire, Again
55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas
45 photos Launch gallery
1. Barack gives daughter Malia a kiss
Source:Getty
1 of 45
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story
Source:Getty
2 of 45
3. Michelle and Barack Kiss
Source:Getty
3 of 45
4. Michelle and Barack
Source:Getty
4 of 45
5. First Family Portrait
Source:Getty
5 of 45
6. Two Terms
Source:Getty
6 of 45
7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner
Source:Getty
7 of 45
8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Source:Getty
8 of 45
9. The Obamas on Air Force One
Source:Getty
9 of 45
10. The First Family in London
Source:Getty
10 of 45
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
11 of 45
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner
Source:Getty
12 of 45
13. Turkey Pardoning
Source:Getty
13 of 45
14. Sunday Church
Source:Getty
14 of 45
15. Gobble, Gobble
Source:Getty
15 of 45
16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter
Source:Getty
16 of 45
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama
Source:Getty
17 of 45
18. Team Obama
Source:Instagram
18 of 45
19. A Family Affair
Source:Getty
19 of 45
20. Flashback To The Old Days
Source:Pete Souza
20 of 45
21. Happy Birthday!
Source:Getty
21 of 45
22. Candidly Awesome
Source:Pete Souza
22 of 45
23. Historic First Family
Source:Getty
23 of 45
24. Ice Cream Treat
Source:Getty
24 of 45
25. TV Time
Source:Pete Souza
25 of 45
26. Playing In The Oval Office
Source:Instagram
26 of 45
27. Always Giving Back
Source:Getty
27 of 45
28. A Christmas Story
Source:Getty
28 of 45
29. Hawaii Trip!
Source:Getty
29 of 45
30. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife
Source:Getty
30 of 45
31. Malia and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
31 of 45
32. Michelle Plays on a Bike
Source:Getty
32 of 45
33. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia
Source:Getty
33 of 45
34. Reading Time
Source:Pete Souza
34 of 45
35. Family Support
Source:Getty
35 of 45
36. The Sister Selfie
Source:Pete Souza
36 of 45
37. Supporting Mom
Source:Pete Souza
37 of 45
38. Giving Back On MLK Day
Source:Getty
38 of 45
39. Obamas Give Back To The Community
Source:Getty
39 of 45
40. Always Supporting Small Businesses
Source:Getty
40 of 45
41. Obama Swagger
Source:Getty
41 of 45
42. Laughs & Turkeys
Source:Getty
42 of 45
43. Christmas With The Obamas
Source:Getty
43 of 45
44. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma
Source:Pete Souza
44 of 45
45. Christmas Tree Lighting
Source:Getty
45 of 45