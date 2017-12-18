Sunday Political Roundup: Doug Jones Grilled On The Black Vote; Trump’s Hand Caught In The Cookie Jar; Black Voters Leading Democratic Wave

News One

What Doug Jones Thinks He Owes Black Voters

Black Alabama voters, particularly Black women, swept Doug Jones into the U.S. Senate. Now, what’s he going to do for them? On “State of the Union,” CNN’s Jake Tapper played a clip of retired NBA player Charles Barkley calling Jones’ victory on Tuesday a “wake up call for Democrats” that they’ve taken Black and poor voters for granted. He told Democrats to “get off their a**es” and improve the lives of those voters.

Jones, who received a strong endorsement from Barkley, told Tapper passively that those votes should not be taken for granted. Still, the Democrat said he has no intention of voting along party lines on all issues. “I’m going to talk to people on both sides of the aisles and figure out what’s in the best interest of people in my state and the country,” he stated.

When asked, he declined to commit to hiring at least two African Americans to the four key positions for his Senate office. He did commit, however, to having an office “that reflects the diversity of Alabama.”

Alabama Sen.-elect Doug Jones: "I'm gonna commit to having a Senate office that reflects the diversity of Alabama. I can promise everyone that we're gonna represent the entire state." #CNNSOTU https://t.co/QuxB9LCHZq — CNN (@CNN) December 17, 2017

Trump Slipped A Little Something For Himself Into The Tax Bill

The looming tax bill vote overshadowed all the political discussions on Sunday. ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, host of “This Week,” highlighted how little people know about what’s in the bill. It turns out that the Republicans added a real estate business provision into the final version of the bill Friday night that will further enrich President Donald Trump and other Republicans who oversaw negotiation of the bill.

“This is the kind of thing we criticize autocrats for in other countries, no transparency,” said Patrick Gaspard, President Barack Obama’s former political affairs director. “The president is pushing a bill that he personally benefits from. We don’t see his taxes, we have a provision that seems like a carve out for him and his son-in-law and others. This is not an insignificant thing.”

New investigation shows Paul Ryan and 12 GOP lawmakers directly overseeing the tax bill could reap a giant personal financial windfall from key real-estate tax breaks they are now crafting in the legislation https://t.co/7yMSQXoX94 pic.twitter.com/5mQoOw5yc8 — Intl. Business Times (@IBTimes) December 16, 2017

A Powerful African-American Political Wave Predicted For 2018

“I think the energy going into 2018 has already begun,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said in an NBC News clip, following the Democrat’s big victory on Tuesday in Alabama. “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd unveiled some convincing statistics, which suggests that Booker is correct.

When asked, in an NBC/WSJ poll, who should control Congress in 2018, 50 percent of respondents said Democrats and 39 percent said Republicans. “This is the first time Democrats are at a double-digit lead in our poll since September 2008, before the Obama-led wave,” Todd said, adding that Democratic voters are also far more enthusiastic than Republicans are. New York Times reporter Helene Cooper agreed with fellow panelists that the qualities of the candidates will be important in 2018, but it’s the Democratic base that will make the difference. “True blue Democrats, Black voters who are going out to the polls” will be the key if Democrats are to win one or both houses of Congress.

ICYMI: A NBC/WSJ Poll shows Dems hold their biggest lead in congressional preference since 2008https://t.co/9fgNcFymIB pic.twitter.com/OIhADeSaXr — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) December 17, 2017

