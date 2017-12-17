Long Hair Don’t Care! Mama Tina Debuts Beyonce’s Real Rapunzel Tresses

Foxy NC Staff

Does she wear a weave, or it all hers, or both?

This is the question everyone is asking right now about Beyonce! Apparently, her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson recently posted a pic on Instagram showing off her daughter’s long locks in a low ponytail, claiming all this growth was au natural.

“INCHES!!!! So happy my baby’s hair grew back !! She is going to get me ,” the proud mama wrote in a caption.

Now clearly, this sparked a serious debate. Take a look at some of the comments:

reneedeniseaustin: Yes black people can grow long hair, but that pony doesn't look real. Celebs lie all the time. Yes Beyoncé like all other women is gorgeous and beautiful in their on way. Women rock, period.

maduako4u: You guys should get the joke, all is not her hair,I guess she is throwing a joke as usual but she definitely have a good hair.

beyslayhive: If you have Beyonce money you have the best stylists, products, food, etc.. so of course it's possible to grow your hair like that.. I mean.. Beyonce is BEYONCE most beautiful in the world #facts #billiondollarbaby

crissycutie : She gotta turn around for me to be convinced. No shade no shade no shade..

1_gotti@ogbumpyknucks2: she says in the formation song that she is creole and negro. Mixed race.

im4u2adore: Whether all of Beyonce hair is her own is no one business! Some folks can be so small minded who cares? I dont! I would love to be able afford some of the wigs she wear. I don't give,a damn if folks wonder how long my hair is! Being beautiful line Beyonce comes with a lot of shade throwing…

Shortly after, Queen Bey herself posted some pics of her hair as well:

This isn’t the first time there has been a debate about Bey’s hair.

Recently, her hairdresser Neal Farinah said that the style she rocked at the Sports Illustrated Awards was all her natural hair. He captioned an Instagram post: “THIS IS HOW U SLAY YOUR NATURAL CURLY HAIR.”

Listen…yes we know that Beyonce has worn wigs and weaves before, but that doesn’t mean that it’s impossible that all of this could be hers. And if it is, Ms. Tina please let us know what products and supplements she’s using!

We want it STAT!

BEAUTIES: Do you believe that this all Beyonce’s hair?

