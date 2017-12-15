Joe Budden & Cyn Santana Welcome A Healthy Baby Boy

Foxy NC Staff

Rapper Joe Budden & former reality star Cyn Santana welcomed their baby boy into the world this morning.

The stars took to Instagram to share touching photos of their newborn.

2017. A post shared by CCD @ Complex Media | MME (@joebudden) on Dec 15, 2017 at 9:02am PST

Cyn thanked fans for their well wishes, and shouted out her husband? Joseph:

Thank you guys so so so so much for all the positive vibrations. I really appreciate it. I am so overwhelmed! — Cyn Santana (@Cyn_Santana) December 15, 2017

And thank you to my beautiful husband @JoeBudden I love you SO much Joseph. I seriously couldn’t have done this without you 💙 — Cyn Santana (@Cyn_Santana) December 15, 2017

Joe and Cyn have publicly documented their romance since they paired up about a year ago.

Joe was elated at Cyn’s pregnancy announcement, penning a poem for his partner on IG four months ago:

Congrats to your growing family!

