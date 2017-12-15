Inside Her Story: Harriette Cole’s Road Map To Reaching Your Goals In 2018

Inside Her Story: Harriette Cole’s Road Map To Reaching Your Goals In 2018

Harriette Cole wants to help others achieve their dreams through her Dreamleapers program.

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Cole about what steps people can take about to making their biggest dreams come true. With an extensive resume that spans across all forms of media – Cole knows how to get it done.

Need some inspiration? You want to listen to this.

