Kevin Hart Releases Family Christmas Photo On Heels Of Being Teased About His “Rib” And Side Chicks

Karen Clark
Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals

Source: Mike McGinnis / Getty

Kevin Hart visited the Breakfast Club yesterday. As you know, he recently had an adorable baby boy with wife Eniko.

During the interview, Kevin referred to his wife as his “rib,” which is something he says often. But on this particular day, the morning show host had jokes. (adult language in tweet caption.)

 

Today, Hart posted an adorable pic of his three kids and his rib…er…his wife.

 

 

Bye girl.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Breakfast Club , Eniko , Kevin Hart , Rib

Photos