Kevin Hart Releases Family Christmas Photo On Heels Of Being Teased About His “Rib” And Side Chicks

Kevin Hart visited the Breakfast Club yesterday. As you know, he recently had an adorable baby boy with wife Eniko.

During the interview, Kevin referred to his wife as his “rib,” which is something he says often. But on this particular day, the morning show host had jokes. (adult language in tweet caption.)

Kevin Hart tryna have a serious ass conversation but Charlemagne fr don’t give a fuck lmaaooooo pic.twitter.com/LxLjGHZAw7 — L.T.🇨🇻 (@Mr_Luares) December 14, 2017

Kevin Hart: “That’s my wife. That’s my rib.”

Charlemagne: “What’s your favourite side to have with your rib”

Kevin Hart: “You’re my rib” (his wife) that’s my rib , I don’t care what anyone says

Today, Hart posted an adorable pic of his three kids and his rib…er…his wife.

