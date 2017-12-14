Debra Lee Steps Down As President Of BET After 21 Years

Foxy NC Staff

After 21 years as President of BET, Debra Lee is stepping down and will no longer handle day-to-day operations at the network, Black Enterprise reports. Scott M. Mills will take her place while Lee will serve as his advisor and “chairman and CEO of the network, focusing on cultivating the company’s relationships with external stakeholders and communities.”

“I have spent more than 20 years leading this incredible enterprise and I am so proud of the BET team and all that we have accomplished,” Lee said in a statement. “As I look to the future, I believe it is the right time to take a step back from day-to-day responsibilities at BET.”

