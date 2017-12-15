Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Love Is In The Air! Taraji P. Henson Confirms That’s She Gotta A Man!

The "Empire" actress and former NFL star Kelvin Hayden are going strong.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Taraji P. Henson is happy in love, y’all!

In a sit-down with ESSENCE’s Yes, Girl! podcast, the Empire actress finally confirmed the rumors–that she has a man and she’s happy.

“I’m happy in my personal life. Finally it has happened to me!,” she said of rumored relationship status.

Yaaassss girl!

 

This admission is a little out of her character given how private she is, but she wanted to set the record straight on her love life with her Bae former NFL star Kelvin Hayden.

“It was all over The Shade Room anyway,” said Henson. “You know, I’m not the type to blast my personal business, but you know, I think that it’s important for people to know that I’m happy. I’m very very happy. I just am. We’ve been together for two years. And no one would really know that because I don’t blast my info like that but I’m very happy.”

Speaking of The Shade Room…Here’s the couple back in 2015 walking hand-in-hand on the beach:

 

In more recent news, the Oscar-nominated actress posted a few new pics, one of a new dog that Kelvin got for her:

 

Peep this adorable one:

Big #KBall with Lil squirt #KBall watching daddy brush his teeth! 😩😂😂😂

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

 

We are rooting for Taraji!!! Girl, get your groove all the way back!

RELATED NEWS:

Taraji Slays Cover of Marie Claire, Stresses She Would Love To Be In A Relationship

Taraji P. Henson’s White Hot Holiday Special Is Going To Be Super Lit

K. Michelle Says She And Her Doctor Bae Look For Side Chicks Together At The Strip Club

The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Trophy Room

INSTADAILY: Taraji P. Henson's Best Instagram Pics

16 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: Taraji P. Henson's Best Instagram Pics

Continue reading INSTADAILY: Taraji P. Henson’s Best Instagram Pics

INSTADAILY: Taraji P. Henson's Best Instagram Pics

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
FRANCE-CANNES-FILM-FESTIVAL
Will Smith Has Joined Instagram And Takes A…
 1 hour ago
12.15.17
Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals
Kevin Hart Releases Family Christmas Photo On Heels…
 1 hour ago
12.15.17
US-VOTE-REPUBLICANS-TRUMP
Omarosa Responds To Robin Roberts: “It’s A Black…
 4 hours ago
12.15.17
We Hear Wedding Bells Ringing: Prince Harry And…
 5 hours ago
12.15.17
Love Is In The Air! Taraji P. Henson…
 17 hours ago
12.15.17
Debra Lee Steps Down As President Of BET…
 21 hours ago
12.15.17
Cardi B Gifts Fiance Offset A Custom Rolls-Royce…
 22 hours ago
12.15.17
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 1 day ago
12.14.17
Omarosa Gives Interview On ‘Good Morning America’ After…
 1 day ago
12.14.17
Omarosa Gives Interview On ‘Good Morning America’ After…
 1 day ago
12.14.17
CoachArt's 9th Annual 'Gala Of Champions' - Arrivals
Robin Roberts Gave Us So Much Morning TV…
 1 day ago
12.14.17
Saturday Night Live - Season 40
Michael Che is ‘SNL’s’ First Black Head Writer
 1 day ago
12.14.17
‘Empire’ Recap: The Lyons Get Sweet Revenge But…
 2 days ago
12.14.17
Breaking
PBS Suspends Tavis Smiley After Being Accused Of…
 2 days ago
12.14.17
Photos