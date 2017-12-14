Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal Support To Ex-Husband

Entertainment News
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal Support To Ex-Husband

This appears to be the end of the troubled former couple's legal battles...we hope.

Danielle Jennings
The incredibly rocky marriage and bitter divorce between former Spice Girl Mel B and her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte has finally come to an end, as a large spousal support payment was recently granted in Belafonte’s favor.

It’s clear that times have changed in terms of divorce court battles, as these days more women are having to cough up exorbitant amounts of money to their exes. Like Mary J. Blige before her, America’s Got Talent judge Mel B has been ordered to pay her ex-husband an extraordinary amount of spousal support—$500K to be exact.

TMZ has the full breakdown of the divorce settlement, including what is included in the $500K that Stephen Belafonte is to receive and just how long Mel B has to pay the amount:

Stephen Belafonte will haul in six figures annually from Mel B in their divorce settlement.

According to new docs filed in the case, Mel B is paying her ex-husband $15,000 per month … and that’s over the next 3 years. That works out to $180k per year, and a total of $540k.

As we reported, they struck a settlement deal in November where they share joint legal custody of their daughter, Madison. What we didn’t know was how much Mel would have to pay. She’s also paying an additional $200k for Stephen’s attorneys’ fees. That payment is due Dec. 20.

If you’ll recall, the divorce between the two was filled with a host of disturbing accusations, including drug abuse, domestic violence, forced threesomes and infidelity. Hopefully, now that this is all done they can go their separate ways…peacefully.

 

