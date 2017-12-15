Sports
Celebration Bowl

Jacksonville Jaguars v Buffalo Bills

Source: Brett Carlsen / Getty

The 3rd Annual Celebration Bowl is going down in Atlanta tomorrow. It is the NC A&T SU Aggies vs Grambling State Tigers. This will be the second time for the Aggies and the Tigers to to the bowl. The first Celebration Bowl, North Carolina A&T beat Alcorn State 41 to 34. Last year, Grambling State beat North Carolina Central 10 to 9. The Celebration Bowl is a battle between id-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).  The game will air on ABC at noon! So who do you think will win? Take our poll.

