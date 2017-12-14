NFL Schedule Week 15

0 reads Leave a comment
In 2 weeks, the regular season will be over and we will know who will be in the playoffs! YES! Until then, here is the schedule.
Thursday, December 14
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|NAT TV
|Denver
|Indianapolis
|8:25 PM
|NBC
Saturday, December 16
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|NAT TV
|Chicago
|Detroit
|4:30 PM
|NFL
|Los Angeles
|Kansas City
|8:25 PM
|NFL
Sunday, December 17
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|NAT TV
|Miami
|Buffalo
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Baltimore
|Cleveland
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Cincinnati
|Minnesota
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|New York
|New Orleans
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Philadelphia
|New York
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Arizona
|Washington
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Green Bay
|Carolina
|1:00 PM
|FOX
|Houston
|Jacksonville
|1:00 PM
|CBS
|Los Angeles
|Seattle
|4:05 PM
|FOX
|New England
|Pittsburgh
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|Tennessee
|San Francisco
|4:25 PM
|CBS
|Dallas
|Oakland
|8:30 PM
|NBC
Monday, December 18
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|NAT TV
|Atlanta
|Tampa Bay
|8:30 PM
|ESPN
