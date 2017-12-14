Sports
NFL Schedule Week 15

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Press Conference

Source: Scott Boehm / Getty

In 2 weeks, the regular season will be over and we will  know who will be in the playoffs! YES! Until then, here is the schedule.

Thursday, December 14

MATCHUP TIME  (ET) NAT TV
Denver Indianapolis 8:25 PM NBC

Saturday, December 16

MATCHUP TIME  (ET) NAT TV
Chicago Detroit 4:30 PM NFL
Los Angeles Kansas City 8:25 PM NFL

Sunday, December 17

MATCHUP TIME  (ET) NAT TV
Miami Buffalo 1:00 PM CBS
Baltimore Cleveland 1:00 PM CBS
Cincinnati Minnesota 1:00 PM CBS
New York New Orleans 1:00 PM CBS
Philadelphia New York 1:00 PM FOX
Arizona Washington 1:00 PM FOX
Green Bay Carolina 1:00 PM FOX
Houston Jacksonville 1:00 PM CBS
Los Angeles Seattle 4:05 PM FOX
New England Pittsburgh 4:25 PM CBS
Tennessee San Francisco 4:25 PM CBS
Dallas Oakland 8:30 PM NBC

Monday, December 18

MATCHUP TIME  (ET) NAT TV
Atlanta Tampa Bay 8:30 PM  ESPN

Photos