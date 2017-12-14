Continue reading NFL Schedule Week 15

‘One Voice: Somos Live’: Celebs Came Out To Support Jennifer Lopez And Marc Anthony’s Disaster Relief Benefit

[caption id="attachment_2922448" align="alignleft" width="769"] Source: TOMMASO BODDI / Getty[/caption] Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony teamed up to help those who have been devastated in Puerto Rico, Florida, Texas, Mexico and beyond by a string of recent natural disasters. Their One Voice: Somos Live, a disaster relief concert that aired on Saturday on Univision, Telemundo and NBC, was a huge success and attracted a gang of celebrities who showed up to support, perform and help raise money for those in need. Funds donated will go to organizations such as the American Red Cross, Reach Out Worldwide, United Way, United for Puerto Rico and more. Take a look at those who used their fame for a great cause: