Oprah Gets An Award

Oprah Winfrey will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globes. The award goes to a talented individual who has made an incredible impact on the world of entertainment. Pass recipients include Barbra Streisand, Denzel Washington, Sidney Poitier, George Clooney, Martin Scorsese, Meryl Streep, and Steven Spielberg. Go Oprah! YES! The Golden Globes airs January 7th on NBC.

14 Amazing Photos Of Oprah Winfrey's Hair Over The Years
1. The classic '70s layered look.
2. The bigger her career got, the bigger her hair.
3. '80s kween tresses.
4. She brought the '90s in with style…and fringe.
5. Boss bangs and buoyancy.
6. Looks like Oprah rocked the chic bowl cut before RiRi became known for it.
7. Layered and luminous.
8. Queen O's hair is full of life.
9. Tamed golden curls are her go-to look.
10. This elegant curly updo works for Oprah, the actress.
11. The media mogul's 'fro is on fleek.
12. Locks fit for a Queen.
13. Her straightened push-back is laid to the gods.