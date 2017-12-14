Celebrity News
Home > Celebrity News

Oprah Gets An Award

bvick
1 reads
Leave a comment
Oprah

Source: Dan MacMedan / Getty

Oprah Winfrey will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globes. The award goes to a talented individual who has made an incredible impact on the world of entertainment. Pass recipients include  Barbra Streisand, Denzel Washington, Sidney Poitier, George Clooney, Martin Scorsese, Meryl Streep, and Steven Spielberg. Go Oprah! YES! The Golden Globes airs January 7th on NBC.

14 Amazing Photos Of Oprah Winfrey’s Hair Over The Years

13 photos Launch gallery

14 Amazing Photos Of Oprah Winfrey’s Hair Over The Years

Continue reading Oprah Gets An Award

14 Amazing Photos Of Oprah Winfrey’s Hair Over The Years

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mel B Ordered To Pay $500K In Spousal…
 4 hours ago
12.14.17
Omarosa Gives Interview On ‘Good Morning America’ After…
 5 hours ago
12.14.17
CoachArt's 9th Annual 'Gala Of Champions' - Arrivals
Robin Roberts Gave Us So Much Morning TV…
 6 hours ago
12.14.17
Saturday Night Live - Season 40
Michael Che is ‘SNL’s’ First Black Head Writer
 8 hours ago
12.14.17
‘Empire’ Recap: The Lyons Get Sweet Revenge But…
 15 hours ago
12.14.17
Breaking
PBS Suspends Tavis Smiley After Being Accused Of…
 18 hours ago
12.14.17
K. Michelle Says She And Her Doctor Bae…
 21 hours ago
12.14.17
Russell Simmons Accused Of Rape By Three New…
 22 hours ago
12.14.17
23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room
SAG Award Nominations Are Out!
 1 day ago
12.13.17
BEAUTIFUL NEWS: 16-Year-Old Black Student Accepted To Harvard
 1 day ago
12.14.17
MAJOR
Patti LaBelle Puts Her Stamp Of Approval On…
 1 day ago
12.14.17
US-IT-LIFESTYLE-GOOGLE
Top Google Searched Subjects And People Of 2017
 1 day ago
12.14.17
Keaton Jones’ Father Exposed As White Supremacist
 1 day ago
12.14.17
TODAY
You’re Fired? Omarosa Is OUT At The White…
 1 day ago
12.14.17
Photos