Boris Kodjoe: ‘I Am A German Horse’

Tom Joyner Morning Show
Kym Whitley was ready to talk with Boris Kodjoe and couldn’t control herself. He’s debuting in his first ever voice acting job as Klaus the stallion from the new movie Ferdinand based on the children’s book about a kind and loving bull.

“They called me and asked if I  would play a German horse,” explained Kodjoe. “Then I said ‘I am a German horse.’” The best thing about doing this movie is his kids get to watch it.

“This was my first time and also the first time my kids can actually see a movie that I’m in,” explained Kodjoe. Most people are familiar with him without his clothes.

Kodjoe and his wife Nicole Ari Parker are doing a Facebook show called Where To? that gets their fans involved. “Nicole and I are going to hop in an uber and our fans are going to tell us where to go, what to eat and what to do.”

Catch Ferdinand in theaters December 15, 2017, and be on the lookout for Where To? on Facebook.

Photos