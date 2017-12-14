‘Flip Or Flop Fort Worth”s Ashley and Andy Williams Are Two People You Want To Know

Tom Joyner Morning Show

Ashley and Andy Williams are the definition of a great American success (and love) story.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based couple are stars of HGTV’s Flip or Flop Fort Worth series that showcases the military veterans’ lives as husband and wife but also partners in their booming real estate business.

Ashley explained the show is, “spotlighting our partnership, our business and mission, ” during a sit-down interview with the Tom Joyner Morning Show’s Sybil Wilkes that covers their journey from Iraq to Texas, their charitable efforts and much more.

Check out the rest of the interview below!

Flip or Flop Fort Worth airs on Thursdays at 9/8c.

PART 2

Click over for part 3.

