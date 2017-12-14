Omarosa Gives Interview On ‘Good Morning America’ After White House Exit

Photo by

Omarosa Gives Interview On ‘Good Morning America’ After White House Exit

As expected, Omarosa insisted that she resigned on her own terms and was not fired, despite reports to the contrary.

Danielle Jennings
Despite the drama-filled 24 hours that have surrounded her, Omarosa Manigault still managed to head to the Good Morning America studios for a sit-down interview to let the world know her side of why she’s no longer a member of the Trump administration.

Apparently, everyone but Omarosa Manigault knows that she was fired from her “never really explained” position in the Trump White House, however that didn’t stop her from going on Good Morning America and telling Michael Strahan her side of things.

Reports immediately started flying about Omarosa’s unceremonious exit from the White House, which included being physically escorted off the premises, her cursing and yelling and demanding to speak to Trump before she left. In her first (and very quick) interview since the turn of events, she did what was expected—denied everything and insisted that she resigned to “pursue other opportunities.” This is the same sentiment that was echoed by Trump, as he tweeted and thanked Omarosa for her service.

Check out the FULL interview with Omarosa BELOW:

Meanwhile, beloved Good Morning America correspondent Robin Roberts had her own unexpected, but totally badass response to Omarosa’s interview—simply stating “Bye, Felicia!” as she quickly discussed Strahan’s interview with the former reality star.

Take a look at Robin Roberts reaction BELOW:

If you are familiar with Omarosa, expect her to announce a book deal soon where she will no doubt reveal lots of tea about her time inside the Trump White House. However, no matter what she does she will still no longer be invited to the cookout.

 

Everything You Want And Need To Know About LeToya Luckett’s Couture Wedding Look

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: 16-Year-Old Black Student Accepted To Harvard

Photos