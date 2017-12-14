Little Known Black History Fact: London Breed

D.L. Chandler

London Breed arrived to her new position as acting mayor of San Francisco under unfortunate circumstances. Ed Lee, the first Asian-American mayor of the city, died from complications from a heart attack Tuesday, thus moving Breed into her new role. She is now San Francisco’s first African-American female mayor.

Breed was born August 11, 1974, and raised in a San Francisco public housing development by her grandmother. Despite the violence and turmoil around her, Breed was able to enroll at the University of California-Davis, graduating in 1997. She worked in the private sector until 2010 when she was appointed to the San Francisco Fire Commission by then-Mayor Gavin Newsom.

In 2012, Breed earned a master’s in public administration from the University of San Francisco. That same year, she was elected to the District 5 Board of Supervisors seat and in three years, she was named President of the Board of Supervisors. By San Francisco law, Breed was the next in line to serve as mayor and will do so until a special election in June 2018. The candidate elected at that time will serve out the official remainder of Lee’s term, which ends in 2020.

Breed has a reputation of being a straight-talker and firecracker, a contrast to the mild-mannered Lee. However, many of Breed’s peers are singing her praises as she embraces the new challenge.

PHOTO: SF Board of Supervisors, Fair use

