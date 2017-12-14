TJMS
Home > Uncategorized

Little Known Black History Fact: London Breed

D.L. Chandler
1 reads
Leave a comment

London Breed arrived to her new position as acting mayor of San Francisco under unfortunate circumstances. Ed Lee, the first Asian-American mayor of the city, died from complications from a heart attack Tuesday, thus moving Breed into her new role. She is now San Francisco’s first African-American female mayor.

Breed was born August 11, 1974, and raised in a San Francisco public housing development by her grandmother. Despite the violence and turmoil around her, Breed was able to enroll at the University of California-Davis, graduating in 1997. She worked in the private sector until 2010 when she was appointed to the San Francisco Fire Commission by then-Mayor Gavin Newsom.

In 2012, Breed earned a master’s in public administration from the University of San Francisco. That same year, she was elected to the District 5 Board of Supervisors seat and in three years, she was named President of the Board of Supervisors. By San Francisco law, Breed was the next in line to serve as mayor and will do so until a special election in June 2018. The candidate elected at that time will serve out the official remainder of Lee’s term, which ends in 2020.

Breed has a reputation of being a straight-talker and firecracker, a contrast to the mild-mannered Lee. However, many of Breed’s peers are singing her praises as she embraces the new challenge.

PHOTO: SF Board of Supervisors, Fair use

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Little Known Black History Fact: London Breed

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room
SAG Award Nominations Are Out!
 14 hours ago
12.13.17
MAJOR
Patti LaBelle Puts Her Stamp Of Approval On…
 18 hours ago
12.13.17
US-IT-LIFESTYLE-GOOGLE
Top Google Searched Subjects And People Of 2017
 18 hours ago
12.13.17
TODAY
You’re Fired? Omarosa Is OUT At The White…
 19 hours ago
12.13.17
'Girls Trip' Atlanta Screening
Jada Pinkett Smith Goes In On Golden Globes:…
 20 hours ago
12.13.17
Star Transformation: Regina Hall
 2 days ago
12.12.17
The Alfred Mann Foundation's Annual Black-Tie Gala
Social Media chimes in on hilarious Terrence Howard…
 2 days ago
12.12.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Mariahlynn Makes A Trip To Doctor…
 2 days ago
12.12.17
K. Michelle Is Having More Surgery To Get…
 2 days ago
12.12.17
Daisy Ridley Admit She’s A Huge Beyonce Fan…
 3 days ago
12.12.17
75th Annual Golden Globe Nominations Announcement
Golden Globe Nominations Are Out!
 3 days ago
12.11.17
Saturday Night Live - Season 43
Tiffany Haddish Wants To Know If NeNe Leakes…
 3 days ago
12.12.17
Facebook, Google And Twitter Testify Before Congress On Russian Disinformation
Who’s on the SNL naughty list?
 3 days ago
12.11.17
Celebrities Speak Out On Behalf Of Bullied Boy…
 3 days ago
12.12.17
Photos