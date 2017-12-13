The Ladies Of Xscape Have Put The Drama Behind Them

Tom Joyner Morning Show

Tamika Scott, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, LaTocha Scott and Kandi Burruss are back together again on stage performing on The Great XSCAPE Tour with Monica and Tamar Braxton.

Fans have been confused and concerned about the group’s morale when it came to whether or not Kandi Burruss was on tour and their music.

Tamika wanted to clear the air on the Kandi Burruss rumor real quick. “Let me do a correction. Earlier it was said that Kandi wasn’t a part of the tour. She is a part of the tour, every show all four original members are on that stage singing our heart out,” explained Tamika.

Who can forget the drama on the reality about the set list and what songs they were going to sing?

“Guess what? We’re starting with the ones we want to start with and ending with what we think we should end with,” said LaTocha.

Coming back together after all those years must be pretty nostalgic each time they get on stage. They each expressed what it’s like for them.

“You know I’m looking over to my left I see Kandi, I look to the right I see LaTocha and Tiny and I’m like God thank you,” explained Tamika.

“My moment is actually Living In Vain. That was the first song that Jermaine signed us because we sang that song for him,” explained LaTocha. “When we sing it, I’m like Oh my gosh this is how far we’ve come and we’re still doing that song today.”

Tiny brought it home when she said, “The good thing is we all have a moment throughout that show when people go crazy for everybody.”

They perform in Dallas on December 13, 2017, Chicago on December 15, St. Louis on December 17 and more cities throughout January.

