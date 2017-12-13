Arsenio Hall Gives His Two Cents On The Alabama Race

Everyone is talking about Doug Jones close win over Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate Race and comedian Arsenio Hall had to give his input on the whole thing.
“You know what I think is very funny,” asked Hall. “They were going to have the acceptance speech at an after party in Claire’s in the mall,” laughed Hall.
Between all the jokes, Hall had to get a little serious in noticing something truly scary about the race.
“Heres the weird thing and I know I should just be happy with the positive side of this, but it makes me sad that the pedophile and this piece of dodo in a hat the fact that he was so close still,” explained Hall. “It’s sad that somebody like that could even get close to success.”
