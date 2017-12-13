White Teen’s Family Gives Her Black Boyfriend An Epic Christmas Gift And Racists Lose It

News One

Madison Duke has been dating her boyfriend Chris Hunt for nearly a year. The Dallas high school students are preparing to celebrate their first Christmas together and Chris got a surprise of a lifetime — Madison’s family gifted him a car. Watch the cute moment below:

My family got my boyfriend a car!!😊💕 I love you @chrishunter07 pic.twitter.com/yAQWm2TXEM — 🐎Madison🐎 (@Madison2078) December 9, 2017

Social media showed the couple tons of love and the two even decided to start a YouTube channel together. Check out their video on the epic Christmas gift:

Sadly, a Twitter user noticed the disgusting amount of hate Madison and Chris received in the comments. See below and please be warned, some of the comments are graphic:

The comment section on your YouTube video is mad!!!😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/diyBT2qSz5 — Natalie Elande 💗 (@NatalieElande) December 12, 2017

Madison responded with, “More hate than love which is surprising tbh and it’s disgusting.” However, Chris wasn’t surprised. He posted on Twitter that he “saw it coming.”

I saw it coming, but Madison and I aren’t going to stop doing what we love. https://t.co/HQ4qfljV0l — Chris (@chrishunter07) December 12, 2017

Fortunately, the vile comments only brought out more love from Twitter. See some of the reactions below:

Chris you're such a gorgeous young man. Don't listen to all those disgusting racists excuse of human beings. I wish you and Madison a lot of happiness. — SmellyCatWithHat (@SmellyCatHat) December 13, 2017

@Madison2078 @chrishunter07 I saw your video. I stand with you against hate & bigotry. Enjoy the car Chris. You must be a special man for Madison’s parents to buy you a car.#lovenothate #LoveIsLove — Lesley Handy (@lesleyahandy) December 13, 2017

Peace and Love to Chris Hunter and Madison Duke ….please remember love is stronger then hate! ❤️ — Amy ❄️⛄️📘 (@Steelers_Girl74) December 12, 2017

@chrishunter07 and @Madison2078 – Congratulations on your Car! You guys are a beautiful couple. Love is stronger than hate…Stay strong…All the best – JPM — Joseph Patrick Moore (@jpmbass) December 13, 2017

Lovely video! 😀😆 i dont know u, but Im sad that u and ur bf are left w/ hateful comments. Dont listen to haters, listen to the ones you care and the ones who care about you😀 have a great holiday! — misha (@mishalee84) December 13, 2017

No one should be shocked at the ignorance toward these teenagers. However, like we saw last night with Doug Jones winning in Alabama — love wins.

