Focus Turns To Trump’s Federal Court Nominee In Alabama After Big Election

With the Alabama race for U.S. Senate in the rearview mirror, it’s time to focus on a federal judicial seat in the state that President Donald Trump wants to fill with a Ku Klux Klan sympathizer. The nominee, Brett Talley, has asked the White House to withdraw his name after the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee had a come-to-Jesus moment and asked the administration to “reconsider” Talley’s nomination, BuzzFeed News reported.
The president, who doubles down when pushed, has so far been silent about whether he will withdraw Talley’s nomination, which has already cleared Sen. Charles Grassley’s (R-Iowa) committee and awaits a full Senate vote.
“We are deeply concerned – disturbed even – by the prospect of Mr. Talley becoming a federal judge in Alabama, and we believe all Americans should be, too,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Ala.) wrote in The Hill.
Civil rights advocates raised a red flag when it was reported that Talley defended the honor of the early KKK in a 2011 online messaging board post, denying that the hate group promoted White supremacy through violence. Coons, who sits on the Judiciary Committee, and Sewell, a Black Alabama lawmaker, underscored the historic significance of Alabama’s federal middle district. Rulings from that bench allowed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to lead a march to Montgomery, declared Montgomery’s segregated buses unconstitutional following the famous boycott and struck down the state’s poll tax.
In addition to all of that, the American Bar Association ranks Talley, who has never tried a case, as “not qualified” to be a federal judge. Talley also failed to disclose to Grassley’s committee that his wife is the chief of staff to White House counsel Don McGahn.
